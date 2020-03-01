Midlands teacher resigns to help keep colleagues in classroom

“So many teachers have been called to the profession to be the champion for kids that they needed when they were children themselves. So when we neglect addressing teacher trauma it can be very triggering to teachers seeking the emotional support they need from their school/district leaders. We must empower teachers as leaders of their classrooms so they can successfully empower their students to be leaders in their own lives.”

“In a nutshell, we need to protect teachers from burning out. Our field of education attracts beautiful people who want to help others, yet sometimes we neglect ourselves in the process. Oftentimes, that self-neglect can come from our deepest wounds. So I’ve been called to use this platform to help school leaders support teachers of students with challenging behaviors and academic deficits. Teachers know relationships matter, but sometimes we forget that the most important relationship to nurture is the one with ourselves. When we start with ourselves, we can keep our own tanks full, so we have the required energy to expend on our struggling students who need so much.”