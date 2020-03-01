Midlands teacher resigns to help keep colleagues in classroom

COLUMBIA -- The irony does not escape National Board Certified English teacher Mona Elleithee, who resigned last month after working as an educator for over 17: “I was called to leave, so I could encourage others to stay.”
Elleithee, who worked as a high school behavioral interventionist the last year and a half of her career, initially left the classroom to support her colleagues. In her former role, she served as a classroom-management coach, working one-on-one with her peers to help them strategize ways to bring out the best behaviors from their students. She also led regular small group meetings of students with recurrent challenging behaviors.
Although she was assigned to one school, Elleithee was invited by several other school leaders to facilitate professional development sessions for their teachers during her tenure as a behavioral interventionist.
“What I kept hearing from so many teachers I worked with across the state was how much they ‘used to’ love teaching and how student behaviors have left them feeling fed-up and frustrated with their kids, administrators, and the overall system. So I started looking for ways to help people find that spark for teaching again in spite of the many behavioral challenges facing them. Once I discovered how much these training sessions resonated with teachers, I realized I could impact more students if I worked with multiple schools around the state,” she said.
Teachers like Marc Klatt appreciate the compassionate way Elleithee supports them to reflect on and connect their own backgrounds to their current beliefs and practices. Klatt, a teacher at Charleston Charter School for Math and Science, is grateful that Elleithee has already come to work with the teachers at his school twice this school year.
“Mona helped rejuvenate me after 24 years, multiple positions, multiple schools and after teaching and coaching thousands of students all over the U.S. She reignited passion and helped me rediscover my purpose. When a good friend and colleague at another school left teaching last spring I was very sad because he was such a great teacher, coach, and gentleman. I wish he could have met Mona before we lost him from the profession,” he said.
Elleithee finds four interconnected data points most troubling when reflecting on the state of education in S.C.: (1) The teacher shortage projections; (2) the discipline equity gap; (3) the academic achievement gap; and (4) the lack of awareness by many administrators that discipline is a major source of friction in the teacher-principal relationship.
“I think if we can connect the dots between these four issues, we can address teacher retention and equity simultaneously,” she said.
Unfortunately, Elleithee believes that many school equity staff training workshops can alienate the very teachers they are designed to empower. Their focus on the brain-research that scientifically explains the behaviors of students from traumatic backgrounds, does not adequately address the social-emotional needs of the many teachers serving these kids.
“So many teachers have been called to the profession to be the champion for kids that they needed when they were children themselves. So when we neglect addressing teacher trauma it can be very triggering to teachers seeking the emotional support they need from their school/district leaders. We must empower teachers as leaders of their classrooms so they can successfully empower their students to be leaders in their own lives.”
Elleithee founded Renewed Harmony LLC to increase student achievement by strengthening teacher-student relationships and improving teacher satisfaction in order to ensure employee retention.
“In a nutshell, we need to protect teachers from burning out. Our field of education attracts beautiful people who want to help others, yet sometimes we neglect ourselves in the process. Oftentimes, that self-neglect can come from our deepest wounds. So I’ve been called to use this platform to help school leaders support teachers of students with challenging behaviors and academic deficits. Teachers know relationships matter, but sometimes we forget that the most important relationship to nurture is the one with ourselves. When we start with ourselves, we can keep our own tanks full, so we have the required energy to expend on our struggling students who need so much.”
Having worked full time at seven schools in three states and as a guest-teacher leader at a half dozen other schools, Elleithee has had regular opportunities to listen to teachers’ concerns.
“Often, they are frustrated when they lose planning time to attend various district-mandated trainings. However, I’m grateful that I’ve been able to create and deliver sessions that they not only enjoy, but that also enhances their craft to increase student achievement. Teachers have been actually asking me to come back and many request longer time together - even after a half-day session!”
Having spent the large majority of her career serving Title 1 students, Elleithee’s passion for empowering teachers is driven by her mission to facilitate equity and access for marginalized students. Because meaningful, lasting change takes time, Elleithee approaches this important work in stages. In phase one, she improves school climate and culture by building classroom management tool kits to energize staff morale, reignite professional passion, and retain teachers. In phase two, she teaches culturally responsive instructional practices to close the achievement gap. As an award-winning educator, Elleithee saw tremendous gains in her own students’ performance on high stakes tests while in the classroom: her grade level students’ HSAP scores at Dreher High School in Columbia, steadily increased every year from 86% passing in 2008 to 98% passing in 2013.
