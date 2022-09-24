 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival Oct. 7-9

  • 0
Black-eyed Susan

A common perennial in the fall garden are the Rudbeckia, Black-eyed Susan, group of flowers which have many different varieties to enhance your fall perennial garden.

WEST COLUMBIA – Mark your calendars for the 2022 Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, set for Oct. 7-9.

Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers; pumpkins, gourds and other home, yard, and garden décor; and in-season Certified SC Grown produce. In addition, Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting.

The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the South Carolina State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Brad Boozer at bboozer@scda.sc.gov or 803-737-4664, or visit scstatefarmersmarket.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found at Cordova house fire

Body found at Cordova house fire

Firefighters discovered a body as they worked to put out a house fire in Cordova on Friday night, Orangeburg County Fire Service Director Tedd…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News