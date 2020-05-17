Middle school changes considered; Howard could get 6th-graders, Clark may get 7th and 8th

Orangeburg County School District is considering making Robert E. Howard Middle School an all-sixth grade campus while William J. Clark Middle School could serve seventh- and eighth-graders.
The new middle school configuration is being considered to improve the academic and behavioral performance of sixth-graders, according to district interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson.
"The past few years, our sixth graders have not been performing well academically, and our behavior from a lot of the sixth-graders has been such as they have been doing a lot of alternative schools and some being removed from school," Johnson said during the board of trustees' virtual work session Tuesday.
"We are looking at the fact that a lot of sixth-graders would benefit from a social and emotional learning process in which we talk to them a lot about improving those behaviors and focusing on academic achievement,” he said.
Under the proposal, sixth-graders from Clark would go to Howard and Howard's seventh- and eighth-graders would go to Clark.
Johnson noted the proposal is currently in its idea phase and encouraged trustees to consider the proposal with plans to discuss the matter further at the board's May 26 meeting.
Johnson said he has discussed the proposal with staff at both schools.
Board Vice Chair Betty Pelzer asked Johnson about the rationale behind the decision.
He said it was based on the fact that Howard currently houses a learning academy, and the school participated in a pilot social and emotional learning curriculum -- Five Fly -- for about three weeks earlier this year.
"We had some success with it, but the pandemic cut a lot of it short," he said.
Johnson said there is not a time frame set for when the proposal could be made reality.
Student grades
The last day for student work is May 27. All student assignments need to be submitted no later than May 28, said District Chief of Instructional Services Dr. Lana Williams.
Final grades for graduating seniors will be submitted May 15. Grades for graduating seniors will be finalized May 22.
The deadline for final grades for non-graduating students is June 3.
Report cards will be mailed to parents June 12.
Summer school
The district plans to have a summer reading camp in July rather than June due to COVID-19.
The district is discussing whether to conduct the program virtually or both virtually and in-person, Williams said.
She also said the program -- which normally only is for third-graders not meeting reading proficiency levels -- will also be expanded to serve students in math due COVID-19. This year's summer program will also be expanded to serve K-2 in addition to third grade.
High school summer programs will be virtual, with students seeking initial credit and credit recovery charged a $125 fee.
Credit recovery allows a student who scores less than a 60 percent in a credit-bearing course to not have to take the entire course over.
Initial credit is for any student who wants to get ahead or wants to graduate early to take a course in the summer.
Williams said the district is currently exploring a virtual summer arts consortium for artistically gifted and talented students as well as a summer program for academically gifted and talented students.
Federal programs
Williams said the school district will receive about $6.9 million in Title I funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The district will also receive about $6.9 million in funding due to expenses accrued during COVID-19. A decision has not been made on how the funds will be spent.
Graduation during COVID-19
District Chief of Staff Dr. Jesse Washington said outdoor graduations for district seniors will be held Thursday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at their respective high school football fields.
The High School for Health Professions’ graduation will take place on the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football field Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the graduations will be held Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m. for all high schools, and Friday, June 5, at 6 p.m. for the High School for Health Professions.
Each graduate will be provided two tickets for guests, and no one will be admitted without a ticket.
The names of the guests need to be provided ahead of time, and students are encouraged to ride with their parents to cut down on traffic flow.
Social distancing and other guidelines will be enforced by security.
Summer feeding program
District Chief of Auxiliary Services Robert Grant said the district's summer feeding program will begin Monday, June 8, and run through Friday, July 24.
During the month of June, the district will provide drive-thru meal services on Mondays and Thursdays at nine sites. The sites will be identified at a later date.
The program will halt July 6-10 and then resume, with meals served Monday through Thursday at the same nine sites.
Unlike past years, the district will not provide meal pickup at off-school sites due to the COVID-19 crisis, Grant said.
Human Resources
District Chief of Human Resources Ernest Holiday said he does not anticipate adding additional teachers for the district next year and that the district may not need to fill all support staff vacancies, though this may change depending on student enrollment.
Holiday also said salary schedules and proposed athletic coach supplements for 2021 will be presented at the board's May 26 meeting.
Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn suggested the board revisit current salary compensations for the district's varsity head coaches across the athletic spectrum to ensure adequate compensation.
In other business:
• District schools will provide parents an opportunity to turn in textbooks, Chromebooks and to retrieve items during the last two weeks of the school year.
Information will be posted on each school's website and on the district's website.
• Trustees were informed that the district, after input from stakeholders, has adopted the Great Minds Eureka Math curriculum for K-8. The curriculum will be put in place next school year.
• Trustees were informed they will need to approve a continuing resolution for the district's operating budget during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 26.
The resolution will allow the board to continue to govern and operate based on its existing 2019-2020 budget when the district begins its new fiscal year July 1, 2020.
The resolution was passed because the South Carolina General Assembly will not approve its budget, which it normally does in the spring, until the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m.
