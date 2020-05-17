Middle school changes considered; Howard could get 6th-graders, Clark may get 7th and 8th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County School District is considering making Robert E. Howard Middle School an all-sixth grade campus while William J. Clark Middle School could serve seventh- and eighth-graders.

The new middle school configuration is being considered to improve the academic and behavioral performance of sixth-graders, according to district interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson.

"The past few years, our sixth graders have not been performing well academically, and our behavior from a lot of the sixth-graders has been such as they have been doing a lot of alternative schools and some being removed from school," Johnson said during the board of trustees' virtual work session Tuesday.

"We are looking at the fact that a lot of sixth-graders would benefit from a social and emotional learning process in which we talk to them a lot about improving those behaviors and focusing on academic achievement,” he said.

Under the proposal, sixth-graders from Clark would go to Howard and Howard's seventh- and eighth-graders would go to Clark.

Johnson noted the proposal is currently in its idea phase and encouraged trustees to consider the proposal with plans to discuss the matter further at the board's May 26 meeting.