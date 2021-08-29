'Micro metropolis' in 601 corridor: Housing units added to larger Sixo-1 project

"It's great to see these much-needed units added to the housing market in Orangeburg County," Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said in a prepared statement. "Thanks to M&P Land for their role in negotiating the deal to make the vision a reality."

"The county is excited to see housing come into our area, especially as we see new industries and businesses come to our area," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "We will have the space to continue to grow and thrive in our county."

Young praised all leaders in the county for the project.

"It truly is a team," he said. "When I met Andrew and he started talking about things we were wanting to do, I had goals, he had goals. I had vision, he had vision."

"It is good to see all of this stuff finally being within arms' reach of our citizens so they can enjoy," Young said. "The best is yet to come. We still have more to do. The citizens of this county deserve just as much as anywhere else."

Orangeburg County Development Commission and The One Orangeburg County Initiative Chairman Kenneth Middleton said the announcement is a "testament to the love Andrew Silver has for Orangeburg County and the people who live here."