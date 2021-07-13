Michael Butler seeking third term as mayor of Orangeburg

City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler officially announced his re-election bid.

“It is no secret my reason for seeking re-election. My most compelling reason for seeking re-election is Orangeburg is on a path to extraordinary accomplishments that we thought unimaginable eight years ago,” Butler said.

Butler became the city’s first African American mayor, winning the 2013 election. He was elected to a second term in 2017.

Now he is seeking another four years at the helm, Butler announced at a Monday evening ceremony at which he also opened his campaign headquarters at 920 Russell St.

“With the help of many who share my vision for Orangeburg, we have made tremendous strides in improving the quality of life for the citizens of Orangeburg while touching other various sectors of our community,” Butler said.

“I have been living on my promise and have kept my vision for Orangeburg for my decisions and my actions,” Butler said.

Butler touted recent developments and plans for the city as reasons why he should be re-elected.