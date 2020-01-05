Orangeburg County is developing plans for a special court to divert adult nonviolent offenders with mental illness from the criminal justice system into treatment.
With five mental health courts already established in the state, the S.C. Department of Mental Health wants to create a court in Orangeburg and one other county this year.
“I would expect to see some action, maybe the beginning stages, maybe mid-year 2020. That’s ambitious, but that’s what I’d like to see,” Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Director Willie Priester said.
The S.C. Department of Mental Health received a three-year grant totaling $1.2 million from The Duke Endowment to standardize existing courts, establish two new courts and conduct research on outcomes. The funding also includes $400,000 in recurring state appropriations.
The S.C. Department of Mental Health is in year two of the three-year grant.
Mental health courts generally function as a partnership between an assigned judge, a local mental health center and the solicitor’s office.
“The team has to include everyone because there has to be buy-in. You’ve got to have the probate judges, solicitors, public defenders and, of course, the mental health center involved. You have all of these players because when offenders commit a crime, they would be assessed and determined if they would be accepted into the program,” Priester said.
“It wouldn’t be felonies, it would be nonviolent crimes. They would not be taken to normal court proceedings. This would be a specific mental health court where they would be taken,” he said, noting that felonies would be handled in General Sessions Court.
Orangeburg County Probate Judge Pandora Jones-Glover said she is excited about the establishment of the mental health court.
“I envision the mental health court as sort of like a diversion program. So rather than incarcerating nonviolent criminal offenders who are mentally ill, the offender would agree to participate in the mental health court, be paired with a counselor and be required to undergo mental health treatment and take their medications as prescribed,” Jones-Glover said.
“The hope is that after the individual successfully completes the program, they will continue treatment and become productive members of our community. So a well-run mental health court would reduce recidivism, save the county money, limit the county’s exposure to potential liability, while providing the mentally ill individual with the much-needed mental health treatment,” she said. “So I see it as a win-win for the county as well as the individual.”
She said the team working to develop Orangeburg County’s mental health court plans to visit others around the state.
“Rather than reinvent the wheel, we’re going to visit a couple of courts,” Jones-Glover said.
You have free articles remaining.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a mental health court will be beneficial and thanked individuals on the development team for working on it.
“This is something that I don’t think we can afford to put a price tag on, dealing with the mentally ill. Whatever it takes from the state government, federal government or whoever, it needs to happen,” he said.
The sheriff said the earlier individuals with mental health issues can receive treatment, the better.
“I see things where parents sometimes refuse to see that their kids need some type of intervention. I guess people don’t want to put that stigma on their kids. … Then when they’re 17 and 18 years old, I see this same kid out there doing something that maybe could have been prevented. I see it all the time,” Ravenell said.
He said his officers try to take advantage of any training they can in dealing with the mentally ill.
“We definitely try to stay in training with the state, the sheriff’s association. We’re constantly looking for training dealing with that because until we can get something done, we have to deal with them and in a professional manner.
“From call to call, you never know what you’re going to run into. My main thing is to make sure you’re professional and let your training and common sense kick in in dealing with everybody, especially those people who are mentally ill,” Ravenell said.
Priester said the court’s cost will depend on the number of clients and staff.
“We would start off probably with one mental health professional. We’ll be looking at our budget because it does contain some things you’ve got to have in place. You’ve got to have administrative work to get all that stuff done. We don’t have a defined budget yet, but as we move forward and look at exactly how we’re going to do ours, that will help us to shape our budget,” he said.
Priester said a funding plan will be needed to keep the court running once the grant expires.
“We’re going to have to work on how we’re going to sustain that. I think that when you’re looking at the benefits, the benefits will outweigh the costs that would be associated with it in the long run,” he said.
Allison Farrell, director of the SCDMH’s Office of Justice Involved Programming, said, “I would anticipate that this will be a sustainable effort. When you really look at the cost of housing someone in a detention center versus the cost of a community effort that helps multiple people at a time, financially it’s a win-win situation for constituents because a lot of work can be done to help people avoid the judicial system before they’re incarcerated.”
Farrell said the mental health court system has been working well across the state.
“Where you see kind of the most impact and really the greatest benefit is when you combine those efforts with other diversion efforts. For example, there’s the Community Crisis Response and Intervention program that we have that is also running in Aiken County and Orangeburg County,” she said.
The CCRI program has a toll-free number for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, or who knows someone experiencing a mental health crisis, at 833-364-2274.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.