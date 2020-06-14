Mental health, alcohol, drug agencies launch statewide support line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH), in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), has today launched a statewide support line for individuals in need of mental health or substance use services in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support line, which can be reached 24/7, statewide, toll-free, at 1 (844) SC-HOPES (724-6737), will connect callers to trained clinicians who can address their specific needs.

This resource is being made possible by an emergency COVID-19 grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Approximately 58 million Americans are living with mental health and/or substance use disorders, and SAMHSA officials believe that the COVID-19 crisis will contribute to growth in these numbers. The support line’s focus is assisting people who are experiencing new or increased symptoms of mental health or substance use disorders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. SC HOPES also aims to reach and assist workers who remain on the front lines of the crisis, like healthcare providers, who are at increased risk of issues like post-traumatic stress.