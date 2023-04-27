Unity Fellowship Community Church will hold a free Men’s Health Conference on Saturday.

Sam Farlow, one of the organizers, said “When men are healthy, they help to create healthy and functional households. Unhealthy men tend to create unhealthy households.

“Essentially, healthy men make better spouses and better fathers, which strengthens families and our community.”

Organizers hope the conference raises awareness about the health issues that males face.

“We hope that participants gain information that will lead to transformed lives in regard to physical, spiritual and mental health,” Farlow said.

Scheduled presenters include:

• Pastor Warren Harley

• Dr. Monnie Singleton

• Bryant Williams

• Krystal Singletary

“We prayed before we selected presenters. We selected presenters who are knowledgeable and credentialed in their area of specialty,” Farlow said.

“The topics include developing our relationship with God, mental illness concerns, prostate cancer awareness and more,” Farlow said.

The conference will provide men with a chance to speak up about whatever issues they are facing.

“It is important for men to gather together to cultivate our faith and begin a journey to full health: spirit, body and mind,” Farlow said.

He advises men to come and seek help.

“I would tell them it would be to their advantage to attend, and there’s nothing to lose. It’s a free conference packed with valuable information that will assist men in walking in spiritual, physical and mental health. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?” Farlow said.

The conference is free. It will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 29 at Unity Fellowship Community Church, 2876 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Continental breakfast and lunch are included. Call the church at 803-937-5429 for more information or to pre-register. Registration is also available at the door.

“A participant can expect to see a welcoming atmosphere with men worshipping and praising God, men who are looking to God for health and wholeness, and presenters who are excited and knowledgeable about their area of expertise,” Farlow said.