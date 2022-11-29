Men of Hope to provide bicycles

The seventh annual Men of Hope initiative is in full swing.

The group’s goal is to purchase 200 bicycles for underprivileged elementary school-aged and middle school-aged children.

All 16 elementary schools and nine middle schools in the Orangeburg County School District will be serviced.

The group partners with school guidance counselors and social workers to identify children who could benefit the most from this initiative.

Men of Hope is a non-profit and all contributions are tax deductible.

The group is seeking assistance from individuals, churches, corporations and social groups.

Men of Hope thanked Gulbrandsen for its continued support and this year’s $2,000 donation.

“Gulbrandsen is again honored to assist the Men of Hope in their efforts to impact the lives of the children in our community. We believe this investment will have a positive effect on our youth and their families," said James Carson, director of HR and EHS at Gulbrandsen.

Contributions may be mailed to Men of Hope at P.O. Box 1101 Orangeburg, SC 29116. Checks should be made payable to Men of Hope.

Contact Sam Farlow at 803-378-7925 and Woodrow Morgan at 803-308-2915 for more information.