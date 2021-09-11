Memories of Sept. 11, 2001

On American soil, the lives of innocent people were impacted. At the World Trade Center's twin towers, scenes of people running scared in the streets and first responders frantically rushing to save lives remain fixed in my mind even today.

I had the opportunity in 2010 to visit the memorial site where the twin towers once stood. It was a solemn and unforgettable experience. I even decided to make a photo album as a keepsake of that traumatic day.

I realize that life is precious and fleeting. Since 9/11, I have made it a daily habit to make the most of each day. I have learned to listen to and embrace others as much as possible, build friendships and family relationships, and pursue good causes because HUMANITY matters in this country and world, which are both changing in unimaginable ways.

Debra Sylvester, Orangeburg

We will not forget

If we’re old enough, we all remember Sept. 11, 2001; it’s one of those unforgettable dates.

And we more than likely remember where we were. I was in my office at The T&D following the breaking news on a small television — just after the first attack and before the second of the twin towers was hit. It was also before streaming TV on the internet.