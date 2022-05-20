Memorial Day service returns to Orangeburg

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Orangeburg will once again observe Memorial Day with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Orangeburg Veterans Memorial. The memorial is located on Riverside Drive, near Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The honorees for the program will be the Glover family. U.S. Navy veteran Trevis Glover died on active duty in a plane crash.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Reedy Hopkins of Neeses will be the keynote speaker.

Hopkins entered the Air Force in 1983 through The Citadel Air Force ROTC program.

His active duty assignments included test engineering, executive officer, internal auditor and assistant professor of aerospace science.

He also served in the Department of Air Force civil service sector as an internal auditor and audit course director.

Hopkins served as the deputy personnel officer at Headquarters 4th Air Force, flight training officer at the Air Force Officer Training School and flight commander at the Air Force Squadron Officers Leadership School.

He served in Germany at Headquarters U.S. Air Forces–Europe, where he was responsible for 250 airmen located at nine bases in four European countries.

He also served two assignments at Headquarters USAF at the Pentagon, where he led Air Force initiatives for the Secretary of the Air Force and the Director of Air Force Manpower and Personnel Directorate.

Hopkins’ combat experience includes two consecutive deployments to Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He participated in 150-plus combat patrol missions, 10-plus combat foot patrols in the Baghdad area of responsibility and two insurgent raids.

Hopkins’ awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Air Force Longevity medal.

Since his retirement in 2011, Hopkins served the S.C. Corps of Cadets at The Citadel as a TAC officer and as the director of finance and administration at the Medical University of South Carolina, as well as the director of human resources for St. Andrews Parks and Playground.

He and his wife, Angie, own and operate the Bronze Star Farm, a 21-acre heirloom produce and livestock farm in Neeses.

Orangeburg’s program will also include prayers, the recognition of the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action, the laying of the wreath ceremony and the playing of Taps. Gold Star Mothers and Blue Star Families will also be recognized.

