Members of mental health collaborative talk about progress of pop-up mental health clinics

The Bringing Our Best Care – Bamberg, Orangeburg, Barnwell and Calhoun, or BOBC2, collaborative wrapped up its last pop-up mental health clinic on Dec. 10 as part of a pilot program designed to provide easily accessible, community-based mental health services.

The behavioral health consortium is made up of more than 120 volunteer members, most of them behavioral/mental health providers. The consortium has held two clinics in each county this year, with each targeting young adults aged 18 to 26 who may be in crisis, including dealing with mood disorders. Psychiatric care has been among its components.

“We got the community together to see where we could fill gaps, strengthen collaborations and just work better together to serve the residents and their behavioral health needs. So we created the behavioral health consortium, and out of that our first project became the mental health popup clinic,” said Dee Robinson, the deputy director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

Robinson was among the officials gathered on Dec. 10 at Orangeburg County Library for the final clinic of the year.

Jessica Seel, director of behavioral health initiatives and workforce development at the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, said the pilot program grew out of the collaborative whose formation was funded through a three-year $1 million federal grant provided through the SCORH’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

She said the federal grant funded the formation of the BOBC2 collaborative, but has not funded the pop-up mental health clinics which are being run on a volunteer basis by collaborative members.

The grant was applied for in 2019 and ends this year, but Seel said the grant is being reapplied for so that the collaborative will be able to reach a wider swath of people.

“We were able to undertake this project due to our funding through the Rural Community Opioid Response Program. Our first connection was with Ms. Dee Robinson from Tri-County Alcohol and Drug Commission. She really got this project started with Dr. Doris Páez,” Seel said.

Páez, a psychologist with the Regional Medical Center, said, “This is the first pilot project of the collaborative…. As part of this project, we do continuing education for providers, and we also have an opportunity to interact with each other. That way, we can move forward together better and act in a cohesive manner for all of these counties.”

Bridget Winston, director of communications at the SCORH, said, “To date, this is a volunteer-driven effort. It was designed as a pilot project to assess what aspects of the project should be expanded upon, or if the project did not warrant further energy. We would seek financial support for future phases of this program.”

Providers are able to receive continuing education units from the South Carolina Area Health Education Consortium as part of their participation with the clinic.

Robinson said, “I think the progress has been amazing. The amount of providers that have come together in the four counties has really been wonderful. At every clinic, we’ve had no less than 12 providers available for the residents of each county. It’s really a … wide variety of representation at each clinic, too. We’ve had financial assistance, psychology, social work, substance abuse, domestic violence and nursing staff.”

Páez said, “There’s a sense of more of a community among us, which is part of the collaborative goal, and this is just our first project. We see this now as an opportunity to then move on to other projects, or to support projects that other organizations may already have going on.”

She said the collaborative may target other age groups in the future.

“We will get together again on Jan. 20. We’re up to 125 members that represent primarily providers, but also administrators, assistants, front office people, anyone that has a connection to the work…. We will make some decisions about what pieces of this make sense to continue and how,” Páez said.

Winston said, “We are currently considering how the pop-ups can be taken to where the people are, by this doing at high-population sites such as the detention center, schools or neighborhoods. Some community colleges and other education entities have expressed an interest in having the pop-up clinics at their sites.

Dr. Bryan West, medical director of the RMC Behavioral Health Center, said, “I am proud of the work we’ve done. We are implementing these clinics and these training sessions, which is a big step in the right direction to community collaboration.”

He continued, “I think that these pop-up clinics are our attempt at meeting people where they’re at. So maybe they don’t have an acute psychiatric situation, but they’ve got a psych question, a psych problem or a psych concern…. The hospital is actively trying to increase psychiatric services in parallel with our community resource partners.”

Seel said the collaborative demonstrates the resilience of rural communities in providing needs services for its residents.

“Change can be made with grassroots efforts, and I that’s exactly what’s happening here,” she said.

