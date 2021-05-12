‘Meltdown in Dixie’ events planned

A free virtual community screening and discussion of the documentary film “Meltdown in Dixie” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24. An in-person event is planned in June.

Orangeburg native Emily Harrold’s film examines a restaurant owner's efforts to remove a Confederate flag flying in front of his Orangeburg business.

The virtual screening is being presented by SC Humanities in partnership with the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

All who RSVP will receive a link to stream the film online from May 17 to May 24 and will receive a link to attend a zoom session from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 24 to participate in a post-screening discussion.

The post-screening discussion will feature:

• Bobby Donaldson -- Associate professor of history and director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina-Columbia

• Natalie Able -- President of the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition

• Virginie Danglades -- Editor of “Meltdown in Dixie”

• Seth Gadsden -- Producer/cinematographer of “Meltdown in Dixie”