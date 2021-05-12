 Skip to main content
‘Meltdown in Dixie’ events planned
‘Meltdown in Dixie’ events planned

SPECIAL TO THE T&D

A free virtual community screening and discussion of the documentary film “Meltdown in Dixie” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24. An in-person event is planned in June.

Orangeburg native Emily Harrold’s film examines a restaurant owner's efforts to remove a Confederate flag flying in front of his Orangeburg business.

The virtual screening is being presented by SC Humanities in partnership with the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

All who RSVP will receive a link to stream the film online from May 17 to May 24 and will receive a link to attend a zoom session from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 24 to participate in a post-screening discussion.

The post-screening discussion will feature:

• Bobby Donaldson -- Associate professor of history and director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina-Columbia

• Natalie Able -- President of the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition

• Virginie Danglades -- Editor of “Meltdown in Dixie”

• Seth Gadsden -- Producer/cinematographer of “Meltdown in Dixie”

• Emily Harrold -- Producer/director of “Meltdown in Dixie”

• Bill Hine -- Retired professor of history at South Carolina State University

• Larry Watson -- Professor of history at South Carolina State University

• Ellen Zisholtz -- President of Center for Creative Partnerships

In addition, the 701 Center for Contemporary Arts, an arts organization based in Columbia, will show the film in person. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St., Fl. 2, Columbia. The event is free and open to the public.

Harrold will be at the screening to answer questions afterwards.

Find out more and register at www.meltdownindixie.com.

