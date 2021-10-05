‘Meltdown in Dixie’ coming to SCETV; film explores Confederate flag dispute

“Meltdown in Dixie,” a documentary film about the battle over a Confederate flag flying outside of an ice cream shop in Orangeburg, will premiere on SCETV at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Directed by Orangeburg native Emily Harrold, “Meltdown in Dixie” explores the broader role of Confederate symbolism in the 21st century through a look at the dispute over the flag flying outside the Edisto River Creamery.

The film follows the owner of the Creamery as he tries to bring the flag down. The film also profiles the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp #842, which wants to keep the flag flying.

“The role of Confederate symbols in our society today is a very charged and dividing issue,” Harrold said. “While it was hard to turn the camera on my hometown on such a controversial subject, I believe the film offers insights on all sides of the issue.

“I hope the film encourages audiences to more openly consider their feelings on the topic and acknowledge the legacy of hurt that Confederate symbols continue to uphold.”