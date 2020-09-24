Mellichamp 1 of 2 schools in U.S. to get Promise award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Candice McQueen, CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, surprised Mellichamp Elementary in the Orangeburg County School District with a $5,000 NIET School of Promise Award.

The award honors Mellichamp’s early success implementing NIET’s initiatives to improve teaching and learning. The award was announced during a virtual celebration with the school and district leaders.

Over the past two years, Mellichamp has shifted its school culture to refocus on making data-driven decisions and leveraging high-quality instructional practices. Educators regularly collaborate and have a chance to grow as instructors, and the school culture models continuous growth.

Since working with NIET in the 2018-19 school year, Mellichamp has improved in Academic Achievement, Preparing for Success and Student Engagement, as determined by the South Carolina Department of Education.

From 2018 to 2019, the school also increased its percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on state assessments in English language arts, math, and science – and jumped 27.4 percentage points in social studies.

Additionally, between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year, Mellichamp retained all of its teachers – another mark of the positive culture established at the school.