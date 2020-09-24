Mellichamp 1 of 2 schools in U.S. to get Promise award

Dr. Candice McQueen, CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, surprised Mellichamp Elementary in the Orangeburg County School District with a $5,000 NIET School of Promise Award.
The award honors Mellichamp’s early success implementing NIET’s initiatives to improve teaching and learning. The award was announced during a virtual celebration with the school and district leaders.
Over the past two years, Mellichamp has shifted its school culture to refocus on making data-driven decisions and leveraging high-quality instructional practices. Educators regularly collaborate and have a chance to grow as instructors, and the school culture models continuous growth.
Since working with NIET in the 2018-19 school year, Mellichamp has improved in Academic Achievement, Preparing for Success and Student Engagement, as determined by the South Carolina Department of Education.
From 2018 to 2019, the school also increased its percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on state assessments in English language arts, math, and science – and jumped 27.4 percentage points in social studies.
Additionally, between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year, Mellichamp retained all of its teachers – another mark of the positive culture established at the school.
Mellichamp Elementary is one of just two schools that NIET is honoring as a School of Promise this year. The second school is Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Technology Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“Mellichamp’s community is inspiring and shows us what is possible when educators collaborate and deepen their focus on high-quality instruction,” McQueen said. “Mellichamp’s leaders and educators have built their capacity around engaging teaching practices, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them to take their work to the next level.”
NIET has a 20-year history of working alongside more than 8,500 schools, districts, states, and universities to ensure that all students have effective educators. NIET’s partner schools have shown success by both outperforming similar schools and having greater teacher retention.
Recipients of the $5,000 NIET School of Promise Award are selected by NIET for their efforts to make instructional excellence the cornerstone of school improvement; plan for regular professional learning focused on daily needs of teachers and students; create a culture of collaboration and reflection; and create systems that maximize the talents of teacher leaders and administrators to drive student growth. Leaders are able to spend the money as they choose to support their educators.
