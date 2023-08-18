A 49-year-old Holly Hill woman is being sought by law enforcement after she was reported missing around 12 p.m. on Friday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said 49-year-old Melissa Aguilar is considered endangered due to health concerns.

Williams said Aguilar was last seen walking from a Four Wind Road residence wearing a black T-shirt and sweat pants.

Aguilar is white, 5-feet-tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has long blond hair that may have a slight red tint.

Williams said deputies brought a dog to track from the Four Winds Road home where she was last seen. The dog’s track went cold when reaching Coach Road.

Another law enforcement tracking dog is en route to try tracking again.

Deputies are patrolling the area looking for her.

The last time Aguilar went missing, someone found her at a church on Coach Road.

If anyone knows Aguilar’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Williams said he appreciates the public’s assistance.