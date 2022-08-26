Meetings planned about RMC; hospital’s future to be discussed

The Regional Medical Center will host a public meeting on the hospital’s direction on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

RMC President and CEO David Southerland will answer any questions the public may have.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Calhoun County Courthouse Annex at 102 Courthouse Drive. Refreshments will be provided.

A little more than a week later, a community information meeting will be held about the hospital’s proposed partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina. The meeting is being presented by Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, RMC, MUSC and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation.

That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Roquemore Auditorium.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the second town hall meeting held by the hospital recently as part of an effort to hear the community’s concerns about the hospital’s operations.

A town hall meeting was held at the Orangeburg County Library on June 20. The goal of that meeting was to encourage the community to use the hospital’s Express Care instead of the emergency room to help reduce long wait times in the emergency department.

Other town halls in other areas of the community are in the works for the future.

The meetings are planned as officials discuss the possibility of RMC entering into a partnership with MUSC. A 99-year lease has been discussed.

Under the proposal, the RMC board would remain in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain. The partnership would also include the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

The partnership has to be approved by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, which own the hospital.

A working group has been tasked with drafting an ordinance to make the partnership a reality. The group will have its work completed by Sept. 1 and the partnership is expected to take effect Oct. 1.