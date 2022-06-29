Meeting to focus on RMC ties with MUSC

The county councils in Orangeburg and Calhoun are bringing together their members and other officials to discuss a state budget proviso pertaining to the Regional Medical Center.

The proviso calls for the Medical University of South Carolina to partner with the Orangeburg public hospital owned by the two counties to strengthen and enhance services to the communities served by RMC.

The 2 p.m. Thursday meeting will be held in the conference room at the Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street.

Officials having been asked to attend the session are:

Orangeburg County Council

Calhoun County Council

The legislative delegations of the two counties

RMC board members

Representatives of MUSC

