 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
editor's pick alert

Meeting to focus on RMC ties with MUSC

  • 0
The Regional Medical Center

The Regional Medical Center.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The county councils in Orangeburg and Calhoun are bringing together their members and other officials to discuss a state budget proviso pertaining to the Regional Medical Center.

The proviso calls for the Medical University of South Carolina to partner with the Orangeburg public hospital owned by the two counties to strengthen and enhance services to the communities served by RMC.

The 2 p.m. Thursday meeting will be held in the conference room at the Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street.

Officials having been asked to attend the session are:

  • Orangeburg County Council
  • Calhoun County Council
  • The legislative delegations of the two counties
  • RMC board members
  • Representatives of MUSC
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2000 year old tortoise and its egg found in Pompeii

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News