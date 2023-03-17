After hearing concerns from neighboring property owners, Orangeburg County Council recently tabled a decision on the proposed residential development of a couple hundred acres outside of Elloree.

Several property owners in the Canebrake Court community of Elloree spoke out against the proposed development of a 332-acre property at Tee Vee Road and Cleveland Street for single-family homes.

Others spoke in favor of the development, noting the project would benefit the Town of Elloree by contributing to its growth and livability.

The residents spoke both during the regularly scheduled County Council meeting and a special called meeting of the Orangeburg County Public Service and Planning Committee held before the council meeting.

"We are for growth," said Beatrice Browder, who lives across the street from the proposed housing development. "We are for sustainable growth. There are already 3,000-plus homes coming into a 10-mile radius right there."

She cited McCords Ferry about 2-1/2 miles down the road, which is planning to build 1,000 homes. She also noted other housing developments calling for about 1,000 homes on Old River Road and more homes at the Preserve at Lake Marion.

Browder said the area and its infrastructure are not ready for such rapid growth but said the additional homes already approved could provide the needed tax revenue to help develop the infrastructure in the area.

"We all know there are going to be growing pains, but the growing pains don't have to be so painful," Browder said.

Browder expressed concerns about traffic on Tee Vee and Cleveland, such as 18-wheelers and logging trucks that already use the road.

"Let us put this on a back burner right now and let's let the growth grow and then we can reinvestigate more growth in Elloree," she said.

Browder also expressed concerns about market collapse.

"What if we clear-cut this land and then all of a sudden the market drops out and now we have ruined all the trees," Browder said. "Maybe we should take it easy and keep up with our growth."

Builder D.R. Horton Inc. made the request to develop the property.

According to conceptual plans submitted, the project would include the development of about 169 acres of land into a residential subdivision over the next eight to 15 years.

The plan would include about 332 houses with about half-acre lots.

Initially the plan was to build 332 homes on the 332-acre parcel but due to concerns from property owners, D.R. Horton and engineering firm David Williams engineer with Thomas and Hutton have pulled out 86 acres that would be adjacent to the Canebrake community.

This will bring the total down to 246 acres.

When 59 acres of wetlands and 18 acres of a wetland buffer are taken into consideration, that leaves about 169 acres that can be developed. Of this 169 acres, about 25 are a pond.

Adjoining property owner to the development Brenda Ballard questioned the buffers between the proposed development and her about 121-acre piece of property, noting the privacy enjoyed will be destroyed.

Speaking on behalf of her husband Bobby, she said there will be noise and an invasion of domestic animals on his property. Two ponds on the property could be ruined by runoff and sewage problems.

"The rezoning of the Witt's property will be the end of Bobby's peaceful life and mine as well because all of his privacy will come to a screeching halt," Ballard said. "What is going to happen to the wildlife in the area?"

"These developers don't care about how this change will affect their surrounding property owners," Ballard said. "They only see dollar signs."

Ballard also expressed concerns about the availability of water and sewer services for the property, noting Elloree's water is cut off often due to burst pipes requiring frequent water-boiling advisories.

"My husband Bobby and I both believe the rezoning of the Witt property will cause more problems for us and the adjacent landowners and we will suffer," Ballard said. "This will not be a good deal for our area."

Project Engineer David Williams of Thomas & Hutton of Mount Pleasant said meetings have been held with stakeholders, Elloree business owners and town officials.

Williams noted while neighboring property owners have concerns about traffic and the impact on their rural way of life, the Town of Elloree and business owners are supportive of the project. He said the town has the capacity to provide water and sewer to the site.

"We feel like it is a good spot for development," Williams said.

Williams explained the residential development would be worked over an eight to 15-year period. The project would be done in five to six phases, with the first home being built in the first quarter of 2025. The homes would range from ranch to two-story, 1,200 to 2,100 square feet.

"What you see won't happen overnight," Williams said. "The demand is just not here for it, but we believe the demand is coming and we want to be ready for that."

Williams noted an environmental impact study, a water study and a biological assessment have all been done. He said a traffic study is pending council approval of the project.

Some residents requested copies of studies done and wanted the developer's plans in writing.

The proposed development has been denied twice by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission and, if denied by County Council, the developer would not be able to apply for another rezoning request for a year.

The Canebrake community was built in 1973 and consists of about 33 property owners. Property owners in the community all have a minimum of 2 acres, according to Dyanna Myers, who sits on the board of the Homeowners Association for the Canebrake subdivision.

Myers said the proposed development would be out of line and not in conformity with the rural nature of the area.

"We are worried about runoff and erosion when the streets come in," Myers said. "We already have a lot of traffic up and down the road. Our infrastructure is not prepared for this."

"We are worried about our environment," Myers said. "We like our tranquility we like our peace and quiet."

Myers also expressed concerns about the lack of resources such as public safety and emergency response, saying response times are currently slow.

Buck Travis, Realtor with Santee Associates Realty and involved in the housing development, said he lives on about 55 acres in rural Eutawville.

While he understands and enjoys having a lot of land, he said the younger generation is not looking for homes with large tracts. He said condominiums are the house of choice for most young people.

"They don't want an acre lot," he said, noting they want a half-acre lot "where you don't have to cut much grass."

"They want to put a garden out, they want to put a dog pens out," he said. "They want to come home from their jobs and go in and rest."

"You can't stop this," Travis said. "That is just selfish. These kids have a right and we have an obligation to make sure they have a right for a job and a house. If you have to give up an acre for the next generation to build a house, we are only passing through, folks. We are only passing through."

Myers took exception to the comment, noting Travis is in line to benefit from the development monetarily.

"It is kind of hard when you are looking at putting about $200,000 in your pocket to say you are against something," she said.

Elloree business owner Timothy Gibbs said he is for the project due to its bringing people back into Elloree. He related how years ago Elloree was a bustling town that has seen a gradual decline.

Gibbs said Elloree has seen "burgeoning times" in its history.

"Elloree has a history of handling the traffic," Gibbs said. "Elloree has a history of its services handling the traffic. Hundreds of visitors every day."

"Of course I want to see that traffic but not just because I want my business to survive but I want to see the traffic because when my kids come out ... I want them to have places to go in a healthy community that is lively, that is fresh," he said. "I think this is a good thing for the community and I, for one, support it and I support it with a clear eyes and a clear mind of what it actually would do."