'Meet the moment': President Joe Biden encourages grads in SC State speech

The 46th president of the United States on Friday in Orangeburg touted the value of historically Black colleges and universities and the difference their graduates can make in a changing world.

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was the featured speaker at South Carolina State University's December commencement exercises held at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Auditorium.

Biden said while the world is in a tumultuous time, he is counting on the 138 graduates at S.C. State's commencement to be the light it needs.

"This is a troublesome time, but it's a significant opportunity," Biden said.

Among those graduates was Congressman and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who received a bachelor of science in history from his alma mater.

At the time of Clyburn's graduation in December 1961, South Carolina State did not conduct winter commencements and he received his diploma in the mail, but now he was proud to actually march with the December graduating class 60 years later.

Biden said HBCUs produced 40% of all Black engineers in America, 50% of its Black lawyers, 70% of its Black doctors and 80% of the nation's judges.

"I see HBCU excellence every single day in my administration," Biden said.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for example, is a Howard University graduate.

Biden said his administration has provided $5 billion in funding to HBCUs just this year, with more to come.

"There's always more we can do," the president said.

He encouraged the graduates to never forget where they came from, noting that was something that Clyburn never did as the highest ranking Southern African American in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Jim never forgot where he came from. ... That's your secret power," Biden said.

He said the graduates would be the ones to help lead the efforts for change in a world beset by many issues, including housing discrimination, voting rights abuse and racism.

Biden said racism has certainly become more blatant in recent years.

"You can defeat it, but you can't eliminate it. We can't give it any oxygen. ... That's something we've seen in the last few years," he said.

He continued, "You're going to have to be the light. With that comes a hell of an obligation," including being able to accept all people for who they are.

"I'm counting on you to meet the moment. ... I have every confidence you're going to translate change ... for you and the world around you," Biden said.

Clyburn urged the grads to not give up and continue to press forward with their goals.

"When you start out on your life's journey, you will not always get it right. If at first you don't succeed, try and try again," the congressman said.

He said he lost three times before he was finally elected to Congress.

While you're out after three strikes in baseball, Clyburn said, "Nobody should live by baseball rules."

He told the graduates to not be afraid to step out of their comfort zones. He also said Biden's election was a key to his success. It was his late wife, Emily, who had urged him to make sure Biden was nominated for the presidency to help cement his own success.

"I remembered what she said to me, and I followed her direction just as I had for the 58 years that we were married," Clyburn said.

Biden said he could notice Clyburn's dedication to his alma, noting that he had seen him don an S.C. state ball cap during his presidential inauguration, and was now able to see him in his cap and gown on Friday.

The president said he was able to overcome his own challenges in life, including a stuttering impediment, to be able to succeed. He told the graduates that it is the kind of tenacity he admires about HBCUs.

"That's one of the things I like so much about HBCUs. ... You're inheriting an incredible tradition," he said.

At the end of his speech, Biden was presented with an honorary degree, the doctor of humane letters.

Diamond Rush of Columbia was one of the graduates who was excited about her achievement. She received a bachelor of science in psychology on Friday.

"This day meant the world and all to me. It has been a long four years. This day just cemented everything I've been through, all the trials and tribulations, and I came out victorious. So now I know I can do anything I set forward to do. So best foot forward from now on," she said.

She was joined by her adopted sister, McKynleigh Briggs, and her adopted father, Kareem Briggs.

McKynleigh said, "I'm proud of her. She's been through a lot. I've been able to watch her grow as a person. She's my sister. So as much as I make fun of her, I look up to her. So I'm proud."

Kareem said, "I'm very, very proud of her. Diamond's been in our life for a while now. ... Just very proud of her. Like McKynleigh said, she's gone through a lot, persevered and fulfilled her dreams. So we're very proud of her."

He said Biden's speech was great.

"I thought he said a lot of positive things to look forward to," Kareem said.

Rush said the president's speech was "very empowering."

"He makes us know that just because we're graduating, that does not mean our job is done. We have so much more to do, and this is just the tip of the iceberg," she said.

Ferlondo J. Tullock received his doctor of education and is to become the new superintendent of the Calhoun County School District following the retirement of Dr. Steve Wilson. Wilson's last official day in the district is March 15.

"It's certainly a very exciting time. It means a whole lot to me and my family. This is the culmination of my parents' dreams and plans. I'm very honored to be able to fulfill what they planned for me since my birth," he said.

Tullock said Biden's message was moving.

"It's phenomenal to see the sitting president of the United States, to be in his presence. His words were certainly encouraging and motivational for the graduates, for us to go out and be change agents in the world and make this place better for the young people that will follow us," he said.

Tullock said he will definitely have the opportunity to be a change agent as a district superintendent.

"For me it's just an exciting time in my personal life, as well as professional life. ... It's fulfilling a dream of my parents and my own as well," he said.

