Meet The Citadel's new mascot, Gen. Mike D. Groshon, aka G3

CHARLESTON — Operation Fall Return 2020 at The Citadel has about 2,301 central figures: 2,300 cadets and cadet recruits, and one future superstar who represents the return of the live mascot program to campus. His name is Gen. Mike D. Groshon. His new friends call him G3 for short.

"He's hot, but he's really happy to be out here with the cadets. He's not really sure yet what to do but he loved being petted," said Cadet Marrik Kelley. Kelley is one of two cadet captains who oversee the Mascot Handling Team.

G3's official name, Gen. Mike D. Groshon, will be familiar to many in The Citadel family and in Charleston. He was named for Coach Mike D. Groshon, Citadel Class of 1976, who passed away in 2016, after caring for several generations of mascots.

"Mike Groshon had been running the program out of the goodness of his own big heart, caring for the bulldogs since 2003," said Lt. Col. Kevin Dougherty, USA (Ret.), Ph.D., assistant commandant for leadership programs at The Citadel. Dougherty oversees the mascot program and the cadet handlers, among his many other duties. "When Mike died, our Commandant, Capt. Geno Paluso, began planning how to transition the program to the Commandant’s Dept. so we could get cadets more involved."