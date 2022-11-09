MEAC launches Toy Drive Challenge

NORFOLK, Va., — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference launched its second annual Toy Drive Challenge in partnership with Toys for Tots.

Each of the conference’s eight member institutions are hosting a toy drive on their respective campuses and serving as drop sites for children’s toy donations in their local communities.

The toy drives will run through Dec. 1.

The goal will be to surpass the 400 total toys that were collected last year among the schools and the conference office ahead of the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This initiative is an extension of the MEAC’s commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where it has a presence. All toys collected by the schools and the conference will be donated to their local Toys for Tots chapter to brighten the holiday season for less-fortunate children.

“As we prepare for another memorable Cricket Celebration Bowl, we are proud to launch our second annual Toy Drive Challenge,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “Last year’s Toy Drive Challenge demonstrated the positive impact we can have on children and families in need when our eight member institutions unite to give back. We look forward to this year’s initiative and will continue to seek out opportunities to implement programs that lift our communities up through sport.”

Current students, alumni, fans and community members are invited to participate and donate new toys suited for kids aged 0-14. Information about toy donation locations at each of the MEAC schools will be posted on their respective athletics websites and social media channels. The Toy Drive Challenge serves as an extension to the Cricket Celebration Bowl’s Celebration of Service community initiative, which this year features a toy drive led by the National Pan-Hellenic Council to benefit kids in the Atlanta area.

The MEAC is in its 52nd year of intercollegiate competition with the 2022-23 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically Black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness, and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. For more information, please visit www.toysfortots.org.