McMillan shared love of music; longtime educator remembered as strong leader

Dwight D. McMillan's decades-long career in music was marked by an enthusiasm and dedication that many of his former students and colleagues fondly remember following his death on March 1.

McMillan, 76, made a reputation for himself in the music world with The Exotics, an Orangeburg-based band which performed along the Eastern seaboard and throughout the Southeast.

The band had a hit song, "Boogaloo Investigator," and played back-up for some of the biggest names in the industry during its heyday – Marvin Gaye, Peaches and Herb, ZZ Hill and Clarence Carter, just to name a few.

An annual J.B. Hunt Scholarship Gala reunited band members every year for a night of great entertainment to raise funds for aspiring musicians. The nonprofit Exotics Band Foundation was able to award scholarships thanks to supporters of the annual scholarship dance.

Band member Roger Jarvis remembered McMillan, who was his classmate at the former Wilkinson High School, as a strong leader.

“He was the spearhead for organizing The Exotics. At that time, it was called The Stereos. He was the founder of that group. In fact, I was part of a singing trio in a contest against Dwight and Harry Palmer and Walter Bowers playing instruments. So that's how we met. After the little talent show, Dwight approached me about forming a group and from then on, the rest is kind of like history,” Jarvis said.

He said McMillan continued to be a community leader beyond the band.

McMillan continued his career in music by teaching in South Carolina's public schools for 30 years. For the last 17 years in the public schools, he was director of bands at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, where his marching, concert and jazz bands consistently received superior ratings from judges in competitions and audiences.

After retiring from the public school system, McMillan became director of the concert and jazz bands at then-Claflin College, with the jazz band gaining a growing reputation as a superb performing entity.

It performed, for example, with the legendary Ramsey Lewis under McMillan's direction and gave several concerts across the state.

“He developed a lot of musicians out of Orangeburg-Wilkinson. His final destination was Claflin. He developed that jazz band over there, which was outstanding. He started some jazz at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, which was a little different at a high school,” Jarvis said.

He continued, “I'll miss his leadership. That's hard to put a description on. ... When you don't have much and don't have too much to look forward to, you're a little fearful about stepping out on the water, but Dwight had that mental strength to step out on the water and try things. That's what I miss the most about him.”

O-W Band Director Michael McClain said his father, the late Leroy McClain, and McMillan were good friends and members of The Exotics.

“He was like an uncle to me. I was one of his former students at Claflin when he came over there,” McClain said, recalling McMillan as a passionate teacher.

“All the music was very important to him. He liked it a certain way, and he made sure that it was done a certain way. He never wanted to disrespect the art, and he didn't want us to. He was no different at Claflin than he was at O-W,” he said.

“He saw things in me that I didn't see in myself. I'm grateful for that because I didn't always want to teach. I knew I could, but I didn't always want to be in the classroom. At a young age, it was like, ‘Man, I don't feel like messing with nobody's kids. I want to do music. I want to produce. I want to get out here and play.’ He laughed at me and said, ‘You're a teacher,’ and 22 years later, I'm still teaching,” McClain said.

He continued, “One of the best memories I have with Mr. Mac was being able to play with him and my father with The Exotics before either of them got sick and got to a point where they couldn't play anymore. That was a great lasting memory. ... I hope he's up there with my dad now arguing and playing like they always did as the best of friends.”

Stephanie Bradley was a former student of McMillan at O-W and Claflin.

“I remember him wanting us to have perfect practice because once you practice and have worked out all the kinks, your show would be good. ... We had to really learn how to be accustomed to change. That’s a life lesson,” she said, noting that McMillan was referred to as “Pop” by several of his students.

She will miss his words of wisdom the most.

“I will miss his voice. ... His voice was very comforting and so many wise words have been voiced through it,” Bradley said.

Andrae Green was a former student of McMillan's at O-W, where he was a member of several bands.

“He had me on everything. He was a very bubbly type of guy. He was more of a mentor type because he'd figure out what your quirks were and then push you real hard toward fixing that,” Green said, noting that McMillan made learning fun.

“While I played very well, I was very shy and fearful of stepping out and playing solos and such. So he would force me to do solos when I didn't want to. I didn't want to disappoint him. So I put my time into doing it, and he encouraged it,” he said.

Green continued, “From a jazz band perspective, it was more of me learning how to be an entertainer. ... He taught me what being a musician and an entertainer was, and he always had a philosophy that he pushed to me all of the time: Stop trying to impress the people and feel the music and put yourself into it so that they can be impressed by you.”

Dr. Laura Keith, an associate professor of music at Claflin, also had fond memories of McMillan from when she first came to the institution in 1999.

“I found him to be very knowledgeable and extremely smart and energetic as far as the music field,” she said.

Keith continued, “To have that kind of person as almost like a mentor to acquaint you with the community and the music field, especially when it comes to jazz, was very enlightening to me. I wasn't born or raised in the Orangeburg area. I taught in the Anderson area. So it was good to have somebody as a mentor.

“He left his mark and very big shoes to fill."

