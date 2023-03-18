Felicia L. McMillan has been appointed South Carolina State University’s registrar.

McMillan had served as acting registrar since 2019. During that time, she developed relationships with departments, students, staff, and outside constituents.

“I believe Mrs. McMillan has the skill sets and required professional work experiences to enhance the high-demand services that are required,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, SC State provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Mrs. McMillan’s devoted service to SC State University, proven leadership, and base of knowledge as the interim registrar places her in a position of success.”

McMillan has worked in higher education for more than 25 years. She began her career at Voorhees College (now Voorhees University), where she served as the registrar before beginning her career at SC State in 2006 as the records analyst in the Registrar’s Office. She was promoted to assistant registrar in 2008.

“I am thrilled to have been appointed to this position, and I look forward to continuing my strong working relationships with all departments to seamlessly carry out the mission of the university,” McMillan said.

She received her bachelor of science in business administration from Voorhees College, her master of arts in rehabilitation counseling from SC State, and her master of arts in technology of education from Lesley University.

McMillan is married to Terence McMillan, SC State class of 1992. They have three children, Desiree’, and twin girls, Samantha and Skylar.