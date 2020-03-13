McMaster to declare state of emergency, order Lancaster, Kershaw county schools to close

Gov. Henry McMaster will declare a state of emergency throughout the state to enhance the state's response to the COVID-19 virus' impact on the South Carolina.

Citing the fact that Kershaw and Lancaster counties are the only areas in the state in which there is evidence of community spread of the virus, McMaster's order will also direct that schools in those counties will be closed for a period of 14 days

Additionally, the governor order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to consult with the state's superintendent of education and local school district leadership to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time.

Additional actions to be included in the governor's executive order:

• All state government offices shall remain open for operation during their normal business hours.

• Visitation at state and local correctional facilities in all 46 counties shall be suspended immediately.

• DHEC shall immediately restrict visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities with the exception of end of life situations.