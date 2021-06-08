McMaster targets training for jobless; tech colleges to teach new skills, tuition-free

"All they have to do is apply," McMaster said Tuesday, of the training for in-demand technical jobs. "If this works as well as we are confident it will, we are hopeful this will be a permanent part of our career process in South Carolina."

Later Tuesday, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin said, “At OCtech, we have a history of preparing students for good jobs and great careers. And what normally comes to mind are our credit-based programs in manufacturing, engineering, health care, public service and computer technology.

“However, we offer short-term training programs through our non-credit division that are designed specifically to put students into the workforce quickly. Not only do these programs prepare students to enter the workforce directly, but several provide students the opportunity to apply their training towards our degree programs. Think of it as a ‘test drive of college.’"

He added, “With Gov. McMaster's support, we can offer these programs to unemployment insurance claimants at no cost. I look forward to having these students on the campus, and I look forward to helping them begin or restart successful careers.”