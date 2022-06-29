McMaster signs ceremonial bill for Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs Secretary William Grimsley, members of the General Assembly, and veterans for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3247, the Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act, a bill that provides a full income tax exemption for veterans’ military retirement pay. McMaster has called upon the General Assembly to pass this bill in every one of his executive budgets.

"Today is a monumental day for veterans in South Carolina. This tax cut for those who have served our country has been a top priority of mine for over five years now,” said McMaster. "This important step adds to South Carolina's reputation as the most military-friendly state in the country and further incentivizes our nation's veterans to live, work and raise their families in South Carolina."

Prior to the passage of this bill, a portion of a military retiree's income was taxed with only partial exemptions in place. Veterans under the age of 65 could deduct up to $17,500 of military retirement from state income tax, and those over 65 could deduct up to $30,000.

"South Carolina's military community is critical not only to our state but our advancement as a whole," said S.C. House of Representative Speaker Murrell Smith. "This is a way we can say thank you to our veterans and thank you to those who have sacrificed for our country."

This bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

