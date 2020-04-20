McMaster rolls out reopening program; rules loosened for some businesses

During a media briefing, McMaster acknowledged that, even though the virus continues to spread, he saw it as crucial to both manage the outbreak and shore up the economy in hopes of avoiding disastrous, long-lasting effects.

"We are still in a very serious situation," McMaster said. "People want to work, they need to work ... and we're going to do all that we can do to see that they can do that, and continue with their lives, as much as possible."

Last week, nearly 88,000 people filed for unemployment, bringing the statewide total of those who live or work in South Carolina saying they lost their jobs because of the outbreak to more than 268,000 - more than 10 percent of the state's total labor force of nearly 2.4 million.

On Monday, McMaster also began loosening those economic restrictions, allowing businesses previously deemed non-essential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — to reopen their doors.

Under McMaster’s order, the newly opened stores must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.