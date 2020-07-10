McMaster prohibits alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11 p.m. each night. The governor’s order will go into effect Saturday, July 11, at 11 p.m.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.