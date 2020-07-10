McMaster prohibits alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m.
3 comments
breaking

McMaster prohibits alcohol sales at bars, restaurants after 11 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}
Governors stress 'personal responsibility' over virus orders

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on April 23, 2020, in Columbia.

 AP FILE

COLUMBIA — To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11 p.m. each night. The governor’s order will go into effect Saturday, July 11, at 11 p.m. 

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

McMaster: $2.4 million going to HBCUs in S.C.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000 in South Carolina
3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News