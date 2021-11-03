McMaster: Program addresses labor shortage; OCtech’s Tobin says money will help students

The scholarship is not need-based and will be used after all other scholarships and grants have been applied. It will begin January 2022.

“Governor McMaster has demonstrated yet again his commitment to increasing the number of South Carolina citizens with the knowledge and skills to meet the workforce demands in our great state,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “He believes that the South Carolina Technical College System, and colleges like OCtech, are the vehicle for equipping this generation and the next with degrees and industry-based credentials that lead to a living wage and successful careers for our state’s residents.

“I believe an educated citizenry leads to increased economic development in all corners of South Carolina.”

To qualify for the Workforce Scholarships for the Future, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA and either be employed, take a financial literacy course at the college or complete 100 community service hours.

OCtech offered paid tuition for South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six hours in a credit-seeking program in fall 2021. The college will again offer paid tuition to students enrolled for spring 2022.