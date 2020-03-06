McMaster: 2 possible coronavirus cases in S.C.; SCSU, Claflin restrict international travel

Orangeburg’s universities are stopping some international travel plans as South Carolina deals with the possibility that it may have two cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a release.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to confirm the cases, he said.
“South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources,” he said.
WIS-TV is reporting that one of the possible cases is in Kershaw and one is in Charleston.
Additionally, McMaster will hold a media briefing with state public health officials at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Due to the public health threat posed by the virus, South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.
Likewise, Claflin University has suspended all upcoming spring break travel with its global education programs to China, India and Dubai. Claflin is also discouraging travel to high-risk areas as outlined by the CDC.
Officials at both schools are continuing to monitor the progression of coronavirus-related cases and ask students and the public to remember to exercise transmission prevention protocol:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For more helpful information about the coronavirus and what you can do to protect yourself, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.