McMaster: 2 possible coronavirus cases in S.C.; SCSU, Claflin restrict international travel

Orangeburg’s universities are stopping some international travel plans as South Carolina deals with the possibility that it may have two cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a release.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to confirm the cases, he said.

“South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources,” he said.

WIS-TV is reporting that one of the possible cases is in Kershaw and one is in Charleston.

Additionally, McMaster will hold a media briefing with state public health officials at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the public health threat posed by the virus, South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}