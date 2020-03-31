McMaster orders closing of 'non-essential' businesses

• Spectator sports

• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than 6 feet of another person

• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons and spas

• Body-art facilities and tattoo services

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

If a business has a question as to whether it qualifies as essential, it should complete the Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, which will be accessible on the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website. Questions can also be sent to covid19sc@sccommerce.com, or business representatives can call 803-734-2873.

A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor's executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made.

