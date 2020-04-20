McMaster opens limited retail businesses, public beach access

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-28 on Monday which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs, while delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access, as they see fit.
This order also re-opens retail stores that were closed pursuant to Executive Order 2020-18. The businesses to be reopened are as follows:
• Furniture and home-furnishings stores
• Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
• Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
• Department stores
• Sporting goods stores
• Book, craft and music stores
• Flea markets
• Florists and flower stores
All other businesses previously closed by executive order will remain closed until further notice.
Under the order, retail stores may reopen 5 p.m. Monday but must adhere to strict social distancing requirements, operating at 20% occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet, whichever is less. In addition, businesses must not knowingly allow customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families, and follow relevant CDC and DHEC guidelines.
Public beach access points, piers, docks and wharfs may reopen at noon Tuesday. Public boat ramps and boat landings were previously reopened pursuant to Executive Order 2020-25.
All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.
McMaster on Monday also announced the creation of accelerateSC, a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.
The plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.
James Burns, a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough, will serve as accelerateSC’s executive director. Burns and the rest of the membership are serving in a voluntary capacity.
John Winarchick, president and CEO of Zeus Industrial Products in Orangeburg, is on the .response team.
Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will attend and lead the first meeting of accelerateSC on Thursday of this week. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
