McMaster opens limited retail businesses, public beach access

Public beach access points, piers, docks and wharfs may reopen at noon Tuesday. Public boat ramps and boat landings were previously reopened pursuant to Executive Order 2020-25.

All other executive orders, including the Governor’s “Home or Work” order, remain in effect. South Carolinians should maintain social distancing practices and avoid large groups of people.

McMaster on Monday also announced the creation of accelerateSC, a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

The plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

James Burns, a partner at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough, will serve as accelerateSC’s executive director. Burns and the rest of the membership are serving in a voluntary capacity.

John Winarchick, president and CEO of Zeus Industrial Products in Orangeburg, is on the .response team.

Gov. McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will attend and lead the first meeting of accelerateSC on Thursday of this week. Additional details will be announced at a later date.