McMaster lifts restrictions on bowling alleys, retail businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday declared a new state of emergency in South Carolina that allows bowling alleys to open immediately and lifts restrictions on the occupancy of retail establishments.

“South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” McMaster said.

“We also must continue our methodical approach towards getting South Carolinians back to work and businesses contributing to the state’s economy. Businesses simply can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way with our collective knowledge of the virus.”

The “Response” component of AccelerateSC, with advice and recommendations from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, have developed specific guidelines for how bowling alleys can safely operate.

These guidelines include, but are not limited to the following: