WATCH NOW: McMaster says give parents option of sending kids to school

COLUMBIA -- Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday urged all public school districts to give parents the option of sending students to school five days a week.

“We must give parents the choice,” McMaster said at a news conference.

McMaster said he asked South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not to approve district plans that don’t give parents the choice of face-to-face instruction at schools.

In the face of the growing coronavirus caseload in the state, McMaster also said school districts should consider pushing the start of school to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

“This will allow plenty of time for the school districts to complete their plans,” he said. “We cannot restrict learning by forcing students to participate in remote learning. When many of our students in rural parts of the state have no access to internet at home to begin with."

He said there are more than 10,000 students that have not been heard from since the pandemic began.

“Children have dropped off the radar, because they were not physically coming to school each day,” he said.

Adapted from a report by Patrick Phillips of WCSC-TV, Charleston.

