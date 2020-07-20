McMaster directs $32M in pandemic aid to private schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday he is allocating $32 million of federal relief money related to the coronavirus outbreak in tuition grants for students attending private schools across the state.

Accompanied by state officials and parents at Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville, McMaster said he expects the funds to cover about 5,000 grants of up to $6,500 for students to attend parochial, private and independent schools in the upcoming academic year.

Students from households with an adjusted gross income of up to 300% of the federal poverty level are eligible for the grant.

The one-time program aims to help families whose finances have taken a hit from the pandemic's economic fallout. The governor said enrollment in the state's private and independent schools is estimated to decline by up to 20% this year because parents cannot afford tuition. Some 50,000 South Carolina students currently attend such schools.

“If we don't have a strong education system for all of our children, then we will never achieve the great prosperity that we have possible,” McMaster said.