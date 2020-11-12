McMaster, DEW announce tax rates for employers

An employers’ tax bracket is usually based on their usage of the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The more layoffs they have, the more taxes they typically pay. However, in March, DEW proactively announced that employers would not be penalized financially for any COVID-19 related job losses. Without the CARES Act funding, there would likely have been a rebuild of approximately $885 million between 2022 and 2025; however, because of the foresight and planning of resources, the expected future rebuild – based off current best projections – will likely be between $6.1 and $73.6 million spread over four years.