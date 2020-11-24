McMaster asks Dominion to withdraw rate hike request

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday called on Dominion Energy to withdraw its request to the Public Service Commission for a 7.7% rate hike for its South Carolina customers.
In a letter to the company’s top state executive, Rodney Blevins, the governor pointed out that the rate increase request was ill-timed while customers are struggling “to keep their lights on” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” McMaster said. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”
In August, Dominion filed an application with the PSC to increase power rates by 7.7% on approximately 753,000 South Carolina customers. Dominion is also seeking a 10.25% allowed rate of profit.
McMaster said, “In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form.”
The Office of Regulatory Staff has a page on its website dedicated to educating consumers about the proposed rate increase requested by Dominion, including a summary of how the company’s request could impact consumers, important dates to remember and information on how to participate.
Dominion is requesting a total revenue increase of $178 million. The average monthly bill of a residential consumer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month is currently $122.31 but would increase to $131.99 if rates are approved.
The case is scheduled to be considered by the PSC in January 2021.
Dominion Energy South Carolina provides service to over 753,000 electric customers and operates in 24 counties in the central, southern and southwestern areas of the state.
The ORS’ consumer education page can be found by visiting https://ors.sc.gov/ and clicking on “Dominion Rate Case.”
