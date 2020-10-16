McMaster announces two new relief grant programs

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday that two new South Carolina CARES Act grant programs, the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 19, 2020. The programs will provide financial reimbursement to South Carolina's small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related financial or operational impacts.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of South Carolina's economy, and many small businesses have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gov. McMaster. "These grants will help keep the doors open at many of our small businesses and will invigorate and accelerate our economic recovery. I encourage every single eligible small business and nonprofit to use resources available through accelerateSC to be prepared to apply for the program with it opens Monday."

The Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will reimburse qualified recipients from $2,500 to $25,000. To qualify, minority and small businesses must employ 25 or fewer employees and be physically located in South Carolina. A full list of grant eligibility requirements can be found here.