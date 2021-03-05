McMaster announces coronavirus changes

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a new executive order on Friday which begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis, according to his office.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said in a release.

The new executive order also rescinds previously mandatory face covering safety measures in state government offices, buildings, and facilities and authorizes the S.C. Department of Administration to promulgate guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Additionally, the executive order recommends face covering safety measures in restaurants. The measures were previously mandatory.