McMaster: $2.4 million going to HBCUs in S.C.
0 comments
breaking

McMaster: $2.4 million going to HBCUs in S.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governors stress 'personal responsibility' over virus orders

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on April 23, 2020, in Columbia.

 AP FILE

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he is allocating $2.4 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to the state’s eight historically Black colleges and universities.

Originally a recommendation from accelerateSC, the investment will be used to support online instruction at each institution by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources and electronic textbooks.

Zoom, Claflin launch 5-year partnership

“I am pleased to announce this investment in our HBCUs,” McMaster said. “This spring when learning went from in-person to online, the faculty and students at our HBCUs faced significant technology challenges. These funds will be used to upgrade the capabilities of these institutions to serve students with online learning.”

The allocation to each HBCU was based on the formula by which federal funds authorized under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) were dispersed: overall student enrollment at each institution and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients enrolled at each institution.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

Voorhees continues online classes for fall
  • S.C. State University -- $632,397
  • Claflin University -- $546,023
  • Voorhees College -- $141,195
  • Denmark Technical College -- $119,174
  • Allen University -- $217,527
  • Benedict University -- $547,539
  • Clinton College -- $53,493
  • Morris College -- $166,048
  • TOTAL: $2,423,396

As a condition of receiving the funds, each institution will provide to the Office of the Governor a report detailing the expenditure of funds and the outcomes achieved.

Denmark Tech to reopen in ‘new normal’

GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020. A governor may allocate GEER funds to school districts and institutions of higher education “most significantly impacted by coronavirus” and to education-related entities that the governor deems essential.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College and member of accelerateSC, made the original request for GEER funds to be allocated to the state’s HBCUs.

1890 Extension partners to feed over 150 Pee Dee families
0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Senator Tim Scott on Senate Floor after Senate Democrats won't support GOP police reform bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News