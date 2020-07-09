McMaster: $2.4 million going to HBCUs in S.C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that he is allocating $2.4 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund to the state’s eight historically Black colleges and universities.

Originally a recommendation from accelerateSC, the investment will be used to support online instruction at each institution by upgrading hardware and by purchasing software, eLearning resources and electronic textbooks.

“I am pleased to announce this investment in our HBCUs,” McMaster said. “This spring when learning went from in-person to online, the faculty and students at our HBCUs faced significant technology challenges. These funds will be used to upgrade the capabilities of these institutions to serve students with online learning.”

The allocation to each HBCU was based on the formula by which federal funds authorized under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) were dispersed: overall student enrollment at each institution and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients enrolled at each institution.

The funds will be distributed as follows: