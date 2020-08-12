McMaster: $10 million in PPE going to S.C. schools

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina will purchase and distribute $10 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to 70 school districts to help ensure that schools reopen safely this fall, Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday.
“Getting our children back into the classroom is vital for the continued growth of our state,” McMaster said. “Securing this PPE will ensure that each school has the resources needed to succeed in providing a safe environment for both students and faculty.”
“As schools welcome back students and staff to classrooms across South Carolina, it is crucial that they have the resources needed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus," Superintendent of Education Molly Spearmansaid. "The statewide order of protective equipment announced today will help ensure that we have the safest learning environments possible."
Earlier this year, the General Assembly allocated $155 million for the state COVID-19 relief fund and authorized the governor to direct funds at his discretion to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Statewide, 70 of South Carolina’s 81 districts requested PPE funding. The state will distribute the following PPE and supplies to the school districts:
• 248,000 adult and student masks
• 600,000 cloth masks
• 80,000 KN95 masks
• 150,000 face shields
• 46,000 gloves
• 237,000 gowns for nurses
• 12,000 cases of disinfecting wipes
• 11,000 gallons of hand sanitizer
Most school districts in South Carolina will not open their doors to students all five days a week when they start the new academic year, even though the governor demanded all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option.
The state Education Department approved the last of the reopening plans for all 81 districts in the state Monday.
Just one out of every five school districts will open their doors to students five days a week, and four plans start without any in-person option for classes, although those districts promised to bring in students whose parents want them to be in a school building as soon as it is safe.
On July 15, Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted to see all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option, saying “we must have our schools available” and “parents must have a choice.”
Many school boards resisted. In meetings and statements, they said they were unhappy that the governor did not respect the massive amount of work they put into what they thought were careful, safe reopening plans where students were split into groups so they all weren't in the school building on the same day.
More than 50 districts are splitting students into two groups to come to the school two days a week each, with the fifth day set aside for extra work and deep cleaning.
All districts are offering a virtual option for the entire year, and every district will require students to either be at the school building or logged in for virtual learning every school day.
All districts also are promising to go to classes five days a week in person as soon as it is safe to do so.
The districts have an important ally in Spearman, who is independently elected and has authority over them. Spearman urged them to have at least one day a week of in-person learning.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.