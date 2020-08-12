McMaster: $10 million in PPE going to S.C. schools

• 600,000 cloth masks

• 80,000 KN95 masks

• 150,000 face shields

• 46,000 gloves

• 237,000 gowns for nurses

• 12,000 cases of disinfecting wipes

• 11,000 gallons of hand sanitizer

Most school districts in South Carolina will not open their doors to students all five days a week when they start the new academic year, even though the governor demanded all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option.

The state Education Department approved the last of the reopening plans for all 81 districts in the state Monday.

Just one out of every five school districts will open their doors to students five days a week, and four plans start without any in-person option for classes, although those districts promised to bring in students whose parents want them to be in a school building as soon as it is safe.

On July 15, Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted to see all schools offer a five-day per week in-person option, saying “we must have our schools available” and “parents must have a choice.”