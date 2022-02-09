 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKnight makes history as leader of largest Maryland school district

Dr. Monifa McKnight

McKnight

ROCKVILLE, Md. – South Carolina State alumna Dr. Monifa McKnight has been named as the first African-American woman to lead Maryland’s largest school district.

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, according to media reports. The decision came more than six months after former superintendent Dr. Jack Smith's resignation and McKnight becoming interim superintendent.

McKnight was deputy superintendent under Smith.

Previously, McKnight served as the chief school management and instructional leadership officer for Howard County Public Schools.

Prior to going to Howard County, McKnight served as the director for secondary leadership development programs in Montgomery County Public Schools. She also served as a campus principal ambassador fellow for the United States Department of Education in 2016 under the leadership of Secretary of Education John King.

McKnight was honored as the 2015 Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals and as the 2015 Maryland State Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

She holds a bachelor of science in elementary education from S.C. State, a master of science in educational leadership from Bowie State University, Bowie Maryland, and a doctorate of education in educational leadership and policy from the University of Maryland, College Park.

