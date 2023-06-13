The St. Matthews Road McDonald’s is celebrating its grand reopening after a two-month remodeling and renovation project.

The restaurant, located near Interstate 26, will have a celebratory reopening event at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant has been entirely closed due to the remodeling, which began April 1. It’s already had its “soft reopening.”

The McDonald’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The restaurant has a new lobby designed to enhance both customer and employee spaces.

“It is about being more efficient behind the counter and to make it more relational to the customer today,” owner and operator John Ritchey said. “Customers will notice a third drive-thru window that will allow us to serve them faster.”

The grand reopening event will offer customers a $1 double cheeseburger and a 50-cent ice cream cone.

Ritchey said customers will also benefit from mobile pay and pick-up services accessed through a mobile app.

There are currently six McDonald’s restaurants in The T&D Region with three of the six being in Orangeburg.

Ritchey also owns the other two Orangeburg restaurants.

Minor renovations are planned for both the John C. Calhoun Drive and the Chestnut Street locations. The renovations will not require the stores to close.

Ritchey owns and operates a total of 22 McDonald’s restaurants.

McDonald’s has more than 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95 percent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.