Kenneth McCaster has announced he is running for Orangeburg County Council District 3, which serves the Cope, Cordova, Canaan, Branchville and Rowesville areas.
“I believe I can serve you well and bring our communities out of the shadows, and improve both the services and the development that we seek,” McCaster said in a release.
“Like you, it is my sincere desire to make Orangeburg County better, safer and more secure for all,” he said.
District 3 is currently held by County Council Vice Chair Harry Wimberly. Filing for the June primaries begins March 16.
You have free articles remaining.
“My campaign isn’t one built on demeaning or tearing down the current county council; it is instead driven by a deep desire to transform Orangeburg County District 3 into a strong, vibrant and secure community I know it can be,” McCaster said. “We can greatly increase the quality of life in our beloved district by building a stronger Orangeburg County with deep tentacles and relationships in all our communities, supporting the sheriff’s office with developing and training competent deputies who know the people they protect and serve, and cultivating an informed citizenry that takes pride in its own communities.”
McCaster is a longtime law enforcement officer and is currently a criminal justice instructor at S.C. State. He previously ran for sheriff.
“In my 34 years as a law enforcement officer in South Carolina — including several years as an Orangeburg County deputy and as chief of police at South Carolina State University — I have gained experience and knowledge that would serve citizens well,” he said.
“I pledge dedicated, focused leadership with a clear and transparent vision, leadership that doesn’t tolerate crime but understands the need for both intervention and prevention. I would be ever-vigilant in implementing proven methods and strategies aimed at educating our district, preventing crimes, redirecting wayward youth toward positive pursuits and building community relationships.”
He pledges to be proactive, rather than reactive.
“I believe that new, innovative, collaborative leadership at the sheriff’s department will help produce a county that we who call it home are all proud to live, work and play in — but one that entices new residents and businesses to come and reside here as well,” McCaster said.
He said, “It is my sincere desire to join you in our pursuit to take Orangeburg County to unprecedented heights. My motto is ‘change you can trust’ and being little bit better than we were yesterday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.