Mayors, volunteers distribute more than 1,000 food boxes

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Feb. 11, the Thursday before Valentine’s Day, love was not shown through a box of chocolates, cards or diamonds but through boxes of food distributed out of a sense of platonic love.

The volunteer actions and food acquisition and distribution of Save the Children and Mayors United, a group of western Orangeburg County mayors, and of volunteers behind the Old Springfield School in Springfield showed their love of the communities in the region.

One-thousand ninety-two boxes of food, donated by Save the Children and distributed by Mayors United and volunteers, were picked up by hundreds of people from throughout the region. This was a total in-kind donation cost of $36,036. Many free hours of time were given by volunteers at the distribution event.

The coordinator, mayors and volunteers showed up well before 8 a.m. on Thursday, and around 8:30 a.m., a line of 10 cars had already formed for the distribution scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The food truck from Save the Children showed up early in the morning as well. The 10 cars were the first of hundreds to follow.