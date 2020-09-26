Mayor's mission: Rowesville town hall doubling as museum

His third idea was to rebuild the train depot where it once stood at the center of town.

Originally, Rowesville had no official town hall, and gatherings were held in the depot or across the street in Dukes General Store. The town council discussed each option, before finally agreeing on the third.

The new town hall was constructed to resemble the train station that once stood in the same spot, with the exterior matching surviving photographs of the original structure. The interior has been designed to be reminiscent of a Victorian-era business for both exterior and interior to match.

When you first walk in through the double doors, you are greeted with a photograph of the original building, which held two separate doors due to segregation. Bishop decided that the doors would be fused together to show how the community is now unified, no longer separate.

Throughout the building, Bishop has several items on display, with a plaque detailing each one. His most interesting item is an 1862 Colt revolver that was found on the property when the electrical trench lines were dug at the base of a tree.

Bishop has three ideas about how the revolver came to be here. The most exciting one is that it was smuggled through the blockade during the Civil War and was hidden for safekeeping.