Mayor's mission: Rowesville town hall doubling as museum

ROWESVILLE -- Mayor Paul Bishop is on mission to preserve Rowesville’s town history.
He has turned the town hall into a small museum that continues to grow as he discovers more of the town’s past and as Rowesville families contribute items.
Bishop has been working tirelessly for the past six years to preserve his town’s history. In 2014, when an allotment of the penny sales tax was given to Rowesville, Bishop saw an opportunity.
Originally from New York, Bishop and his family moved to Rowesville in April 1982 and fell in love with the town.
“Growing up, I never had a community that I could call home. I grew up in Auburn and moved to Homer and then to Liverpool until I turned 17 and joined the Navy. I never had a solid base to call home, but I came here in 1982 and now consider this to be my home. I wanted to see what Rowesville really was back then,” Bishop said.
Bishop approached the council in 2014 with three possible designs for the new town hall. The first was to rebuild the original community center, a Civilian Conservation Corps log cabin that was built during the Great Depression in the early 1930s.
His second idea was a building with the front of an antebellum house that could have been found there when Rowesville was only known as “The Pump” in the 1840s.
His third idea was to rebuild the train depot where it once stood at the center of town.
Originally, Rowesville had no official town hall, and gatherings were held in the depot or across the street in Dukes General Store. The town council discussed each option, before finally agreeing on the third.
The new town hall was constructed to resemble the train station that once stood in the same spot, with the exterior matching surviving photographs of the original structure. The interior has been designed to be reminiscent of a Victorian-era business for both exterior and interior to match.
When you first walk in through the double doors, you are greeted with a photograph of the original building, which held two separate doors due to segregation. Bishop decided that the doors would be fused together to show how the community is now unified, no longer separate.
Throughout the building, Bishop has several items on display, with a plaque detailing each one. His most interesting item is an 1862 Colt revolver that was found on the property when the electrical trench lines were dug at the base of a tree.
Bishop has three ideas about how the revolver came to be here. The most exciting one is that it was smuggled through the blockade during the Civil War and was hidden for safekeeping.
Another is that during the Union occupation of Rowesville, a Confederate soldier from a battlefield hid it so the soldier or his family would have a weapon in case of emergency.
His third idea is that it was simply lost by a Union soldier during the occupation and was never found until now.
Another display is in the parlor of the building, a parlor stove that he acquired from New York, along with a coal scuttle. While the building is furnished with modern heating and air conditioning, it provides a look at how people in Rowesville once kept their families warm in the winter.
Within the room where town council meets, Bishop has on display the piano that once was used in the Rowesville Graded School, along with the last flag that flew over it. That was the last remaining school of four in town until its closure. The grounds it once stood on now house the new community center. Bishop plans to erect monuments there for each of the schools.
A fourth school once stood on the edge of Rowesville. The Rosenwald Colored Junior High School was one of many schools erected by Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald to promote the education of African American children throughout the American South. The property now belongs to the town.
While the building was lost in a fire in the 1970s, Bishop has been discovering various items in the woods surrounding the property, such as a desk framework and mugs that the children would have used during lunch. He intends to erect a historical marker in the future to bring awareness to the community of what once stood there.
Bishop’s largest plan for preserving Rowesville’s history is to transform Dukes General Store across from the current town hall into a proper museum for the town. While some of the artifacts will eventually move across the street to their new home, Bishop plans to keep several on display in the town hall.
Rowesville Town Hall is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 309 River Drive.
