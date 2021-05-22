Mayors group gives out food in Norway

The running total of last year’s and this year’s distributions, which have occurred periodically in each of the towns in western Orangeburg County, is valued at almost $165,000, with over 7,000 boxes of food being given out. Food distributions have happened in Neeses, Springfield, North, Woodford and now Norway. Mayors and council members from all the towns and citizen volunteers have helped with the distributions. Mayor United members and mayors Tracie Clemons of Norway, Julius Jones of North, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Edward Furtick of Springfield, and Sam Anthony of Woodford have helped at various distributions as have members of their councils and citizens in their towns.