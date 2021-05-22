Mayors group gives out food in Norway

NORWAY – Mayors United, an organization composed of the mayors of western Orangeburg County, duplicated the Save the Children-sponsored food distribution efforts made in Woodford last month at the Old Willow School in Norway Tuesday morning.
The running total of last year’s and this year’s distributions, which have occurred periodically in each of the towns in western Orangeburg County, is valued at almost $165,000, with over 7,000 boxes of food being given out. Food distributions have happened in Neeses, Springfield, North, Woodford and now Norway. Mayors and council members from all the towns and citizen volunteers have helped with the distributions. Mayor United members and mayors Tracie Clemons of Norway, Julius Jones of North, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses, Edward Furtick of Springfield, and Sam Anthony of Woodford have helped at various distributions as have members of their councils and citizens in their towns.
Neeses councilwoman Renee Olenick said, “I have been honored to represent our Town of Neeses and assist Mayor Clemons with the fifth food giveaway sponsored by Save the Children."
“It really has been a blessing to be able to call our community members and inform them that a truck full of food boxes would soon be unloading and to make sure they all come out and pick up boxes for their families,” Olenick added.
Clemons, who coordinates the volunteer efforts of Mayors United but had work obligations on Tuesday, stated the food distribution in Norway duplicated the numbers in Woodruff exactly – 1092 boxes at a cost of $36,036. Approximately 10-20 cars were already lined up at the start of the giveaway in Norway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Area churches and individuals have been able to distribute to the community members that are elderly and shut-in.
More than 10 officials and volunteers were already there on Tuesday morning helping stack the boxes, which each contained a gallon of milk, liquid yogurt, hot dogs, potatoes, chicken, onions, and potatoes and more.
Olenick said, “A huge shout out to the mayors that have been slinging food boxes, directing traffic and making sure everything runs smoothly. The food boxes have fed many families and children in our community and for that I am thankful.”
“Since the first food giveaway that was held in Neeses, I have received so many good comments thanking everyone for volunteering and also to Save The Children for their generous donation to our community,” she added.