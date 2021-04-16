Mayors group gives away food in North

NORTH – The most recent Save the Children-sponsored food distribution by Mayors United, composed of the mayors of western Orangeburg County, council members and volunteers, happened at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North on Tuesday, March 16, and over 1,000 boxes of food were distributed to individuals in over 250 cars.

Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway, coordinator for Mayors United, said, “We had another successful food drive distribution due to the many volunteers that helped load the citizens’ vehicles."

"The beauty of having food distributions is knowing that we helped people put food on their tables to feed their families. That's the uplifting feeling that's generated simply by the gift of giving,” Clemons added.

Fifty cars were already in line before the start of the distribution on Tuesday, and several volunteers had to direct cars into rows. The line moved quickly once the distribution started.

One-thousand ninety two boxes of food were distributed at a cost of $36,036 during the most recent distribution.

Two previous food distributions have happened in Springfield and Neeses by Mayors United, and the total of all three have been over $125,000 of in-kind donations of food, with nearly 4,800 total boxes of food being given out the past two years.