Mayoral election planned in Norway

NORWAY – A special election will be held on March 28 to fill the unexpired term of former Norway mayor Tracie Clemons.

Clemons resigned from her position at the end of the Norway Town Council meeting on Dec. 5. Her term would have expired in November of 2023, when the next regular election is scheduled.

The special election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Norway Senior Center, located at 105 St. John Ave. in Norway, according to Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office Director Aurora Smalls.

Smalls said only those who live in the town limits can vote in the special election.

The results will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 1475 Amelia Street in Orangeburg.

Filing for candidates who wish to run for mayor will begin Friday, Jan. 20, and run through Monday, Jan. 30. Candidates file at the Norway Town Hall, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.